Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,686 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $73,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $14.54 on Thursday, reaching $354.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

