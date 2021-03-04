Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 6,843 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $47,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

