Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 24,750 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $42,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 450,069 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,727,000 after buying an additional 1,669,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 72.88.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

