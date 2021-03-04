Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 13,478 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.96% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $56,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $3,612,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.