Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 10,841 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $65,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,487,077.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $10,817,519. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of BFAM traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.28. 8,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

