Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $51.44 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $51,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $16.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $746.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,633. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $890.02 and its 200 day moving average is $872.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

