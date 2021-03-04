Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Debra Stefaniak Sells 402 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SCL opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

