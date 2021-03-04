Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,681. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

