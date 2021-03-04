Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $2.22. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 263,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

