StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the January 28th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

