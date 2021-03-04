StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the January 28th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.71.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
