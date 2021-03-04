State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE:STT opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 91.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 198,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

