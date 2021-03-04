State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 770 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

