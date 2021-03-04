State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,300 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

