State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,000 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $660.44 million, a PE ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

