State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 477,424 shares of company stock worth $11,451,668 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.02 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

