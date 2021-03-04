State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $175.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.