State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 207,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of CYH opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

