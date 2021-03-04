State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 7,900 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $348.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.71. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Spark Energy Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.