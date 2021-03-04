State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after buying an additional 360,888 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,020 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

