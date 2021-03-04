State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 680 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Getty Realty worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

