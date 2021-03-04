State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 269,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.