State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCC opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

