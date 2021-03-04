State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,547. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

