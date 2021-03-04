State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 79,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,205,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.