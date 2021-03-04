State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of FibroGen worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of FGEN opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.