Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Boston Partners raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,285,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,650,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 405,836 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

NYSE STWD opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

