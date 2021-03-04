Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,101 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 462,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.