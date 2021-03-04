St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and last traded at GBX 1,245.50 ($16.27), with a volume of 67841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

Specifically, insider Paul Manduca acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120,500 ($157,434.02). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48).

STJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,192.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,062.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

