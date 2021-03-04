SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SSEZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

