SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the January 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SQIDF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 84,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
