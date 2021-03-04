SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the January 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SQIDF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 84,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.