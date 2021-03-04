Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Even better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results failed to lift the stock. This may be due to the company’s soft 2021 view. Quite apparent, the company will be facing tough year-over-year comparisons, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. Management envisions full-year net sales to be flat to up slightly, and comparable stores sales to be down in low to mid-single digits. Nonetheless, we still appreciate the company’s efforts to drive growth. The company’s focus on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label offerings and enhancement of technology bode well. It has been lowering operational complexity and improving in-stock position. These endeavors should help drive again comparable store sales growth post pandemic.”

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 468,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.