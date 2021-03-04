Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 9% After Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $66.24. Approximately 722,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 577,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Specifically, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,292 shares of company stock worth $11,213,083 over the last ninety days.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

