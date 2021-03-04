Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $81.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.07. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,292 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,083 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.