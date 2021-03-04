Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.12.

Shares of SPOT opened at $300.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after buying an additional 41,152 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

