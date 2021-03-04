Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.56. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

