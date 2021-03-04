Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SRC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -531.81 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

