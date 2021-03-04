Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$39.64.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

