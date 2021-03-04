Spin Master Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$36.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

TSE:TOY opened at C$38.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.10. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.30.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

