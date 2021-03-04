Spendcoin Reaches Market Cap of $66.49 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $66.49 million and $20.40 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.00782231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

