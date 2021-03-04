Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 3,219,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $478.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,281 shares of company stock worth $1,172,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

