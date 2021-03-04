SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

