South State CORP. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 421,527 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,479.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

