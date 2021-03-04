South State CORP. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

South State CORP. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 509,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Amgen by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.33. 195,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.