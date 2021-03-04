South State CORP. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

South State CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.2% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $25.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

