South State CORP. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE KO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 913,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

