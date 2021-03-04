South State CORP. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3,573.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,636,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.19. The stock has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

