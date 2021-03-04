South State CORP. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

South State CORP. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 316,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 976,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,378. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

