South State CORP. Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

South State CORP. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

