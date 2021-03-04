South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $26.23 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.