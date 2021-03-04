Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 552,629 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £18.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

